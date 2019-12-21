RavnAir Group Experiences Cyber Attack On Dash 8 Aircraft; Unalaska Flights Impacted

RavnAir Group announced today it experienced a "malicious cyber attack" on the company's IT network on Friday, impacting travel to and from Unalaska.

The attack specifically targeted the Dash 8 aircraft.

According to a press release from Ravn, the airline has cancelled Saturday morning flights and additional cancellations and delays are possible.

"While we continue to work with the FBI, other authorities, and a cyber security company, to restore affected systems, we are proactively cancelling all RavnAir Alaska Dash 8 flights until 12 noon today," said the press release. "And we expect to experience other schedule cancellations and delays within the RavnAir Alaska (Dash 8 Aircraft) network throughout the rest of the day because the cyber attack forced us to disconnect our Dash 8 maintenance system and its back-up."

According to a Ravn employee at the Unalaska Airport, only one flight has been cancelled so far due to the attack. The 1:30 p.m. flight from Unalaska to Anchorage was cancelled, affecting approximately 36 passengers. An additional 20 people trying to get from Anchorage to Unalaska were also affected.

Dennis Ede was at the airport waiting to get on the 1:30 p.m. flight to Anchorage.

"I haven't been on a Dash 8 yet, but hopefully I will," said Ede. "I'm not happy about it. If I can't get out today, I'll try to get out tomorrow. I'm trying to get home to Seattle to see my family for Christmas."

The Ravn employee said the airline is hoping to schedule additional flights between Anchorage and Unalaska on Sunday, if they can get the system back online.

Today's 5 p.m. flight was also cancelled due to weather.

We will provide updates as we find out more.