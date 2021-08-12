Ravn Alaska Reaches Frequent Flyer Agreement With Alaska Airlines

Ravn Alaska announced this morning that customers can now use Alaska Airlines miles to purchase tickets for Ravn flights.

After prolonged negotiations, executives from both companies reached an agreement to reinstate mileage sharing, which disappeared in the wake of the former RavnAir's fatal plane crash in October 2019.

The statement says customers "will now be able to choose between earning and redeeming FlyCoin Rewards or Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan™ miles."

Commuters can start using Alaska miles to purchase Ravn flights beginning today, but customers won't be able to redeem miles on Alaska Airlines flights until 2022.