Ravn Alaska Reaches Frequent Flyer Agreement With Alaska Airlines

Ravn Alaska announced customers will now be able to purchase flights on the regional airline using credits from Alaska Airlines.
Credit Ravn Alaska

Ravn Alaska announced this morning that customers can now use Alaska Airlines miles to purchase tickets for Ravn flights.

 

After prolonged negotiations, executives from both companies reached an agreement to reinstate mileage sharing, which disappeared in the wake of the former RavnAir's fatal plane crash in October 2019

 

The statement says customers "will now be able to choose between earning and redeeming FlyCoin Rewards or Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan™ miles." 

 

Commuters can start using Alaska miles to purchase Ravn flights beginning today, but customers won't be able to redeem miles on Alaska Airlines flights until 2022.

Ravn Alaska Launches Customer Loyalty Program

By Jun 24, 2021
RavnAir Group

Ravn Alaska is offering a points program that customers can use to redeem for the value towards the cost of airline tickets, snacks or baggage fees.

 

Ravn CEO Rob McKinney said the program is a way to appreciate the flying public.

 

"I would like to just re-express my gratitude to everyone that has given us their faith and trust and come back — and as good loyal customers," McKinney said. "We're really, really grateful and thankful for everyone that flies [with] us every single day." 

New Airline On Tom Madsen Runway Means Competition Is Coming To Unalaska/Anchorage Route

By Aug 4, 2021
Courtesy of Aleutian Airways

 

A new airline startup announced Tuesday that it'll soon be offering daily flights between Unalaska and Anchorage. 

The new carrier — branded Aleutian Airways — is a partnership between Juneau-based Alaska Seaplanes, Florida-based Sterling Airways and two venture capital firms. 

Tom Madsen Airport Will Soon Welcome A New Pair Of Wings To Its Runway

By Jul 8, 2021
Hope McKenney/KUCB

Ravn Alaska announced this week that it's upgrading its fleet to offer nonstop flights between Anchorage and Unalaska. 