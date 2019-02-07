Raiders Basketball Takes Second At Seward Invitational

Both the Unalaska Raiders finished the Seward Invitational ranked second, picking up two wins and a loss each.

The girls (3-7) are on a two-game win streak, after starting the tournament with a loss (51-45) to the Hutchison Hawks. In their game Friday, the Raiders routed the Ben Eielson Ravens 58-21. On Saturday, the team needed an extra period to put away Seward 39-33.

On Jan. 31, the Raiders (5-3) beat Hutchison in a tight game, 51-46. On Friday, the boys led Eielson by two going into the fourth corner. But the Ravens scored 21 in that final period to take the win, 59-52. On Saturday, the Raiders were back with purpose, stepping up their defense to put away Seward with a comfortable margin of 15 points (50-35).

Each night of tournament, the team had double digit contributions from Trevor Wilson and Dallas Lane.

Next, the teams will host their final home games of the season this weekend against Tok.