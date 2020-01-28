Raider Girls Go 2-0 In Homestand Against Glenallen, While Boys Split 1-1

Unalaska's girls' basketball team swept Glenallen in last weekend's homestand.

On Friday, the Raiders beat the Panthers 41-19, before claiming a 47-27 victory on Saturday.

The girls' season record improved to 7-2 after the home contests, which included a "senior night" celebration for the squad's nine seniors.

Meanwhile, the Raider boys split their homestand.

On Friday, they defeated the Panthers 50-43, before dropping Saturday's game 42-49. Their season record is now 6-5.

The Raiders' next matchups are Feb. 13-15 in Valdez.