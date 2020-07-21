Public Safety Says Unalaska In The Clear After Tsunami Warning Causes Evacuations To Higher Ground

Updated 7/22/2020 at 12:30 a.m.

The Department of Public Safety says Unalaska is in the clear after a tsunami warning Tuesday night caused Unalaskans to evacuate to higher ground.

Communities throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Eastern Aleutians received warnings after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit approximately 75 miles south of Chignik.

The National Weather Service warned that a wave would possibly hit Unalaska around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, but no wave was observed. Public Safety cancelled the tsunami warning at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Updated 7/21/2020 at 11:15 p.m.

A magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit near the Alaska Peninsula town of Perryville Tuesday night, and was felt in Unalaska.

Unalaska is within the impact area, and a tsunami warning is in effect, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A wave may hit Unalaska at 11:50 p.m. Public Safety advises to evacuate to higher ground.

This is a developing situation.