OSI Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 During Mandated Quarantine

Unalaska city officials reported a new case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The individual who tested positive for the virus is an employee of Offshore Systems, Inc. (OSI). According to a statement from the company, the individual is asymptomatic and has been in quarantine since arriving on the island by commercial flight on Oct. 22.

In accordance with OSI's COVID-19 mitigation protocols, CDC regulations, and guidance from public health officials, the employee will continue to isolate and will be monitored by personnel from Iliuliuk Family and Health Services, according to the statement.

To date, this marks 106 cases of the coronavirus in Unalaska, two of which are currently active. None of the positive cases are attributed to community spread, and the city's local risk factor remains at "medium."