'Oh Wow Science!' Episode 6: Birds and Ornithology

The "Oh Wow Science!" podcast's goal is to bring you fun science facts every week that make you wonder, give you food for thought for the day or maybe create new interests in your life.

The sixth episode of "Oh Wow Science!" talks about birds and ornithology: how birds are dinosaurs, why it's important to study birds, and what it's like to run after birds in the wilderness for a field biologist..

Catch the program on KUCB every Friday at noon, repeating on Saturday at 4 p.m. or on demand by clicking on the link below: