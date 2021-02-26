Related Program: 
Oh Wow Science!

'Oh Wow Science!' Episode 4: Women In Science

By 53 minutes ago

 The "Oh Wow Science!" podcast's goal is to bring you fun science facts every week that make you wonder, give you food for thought for  the day or maybe create new interests in your life. 

The fourth episode of "Oh Wow Science!" talks about women in science: what it's like to be a woman in an historically male dominated field, statistics of women in science, famous female scientists, and more.  

Catch the program on KUCB every Friday at noon, repeating on Saturday at 4 p.m. or on demand by clicking on the link below:

 

  

'Oh Wow Science!' Episode 3: The Secret Life Of Trees

By Feb 19, 2021

 The third episode of "Oh Wow Science!" talks about trees: how they can talk to each other, the oldest trees in the world, why Unalaska doesn't have many trees, and more. 

The third episode of "Oh Wow Science!" talks about trees: how they can talk to each other, the oldest trees in the world, why Unalaska doesn't have many trees, and more. 

This podcast is made possible by UAF's BBC Unalaska Learning Center.

 

  

'Oh Wow Science!' Episode 2: Medicine

By Feb 12, 2021

The second episode of "Oh Wow Science!" talks about medicine: the medical, technological, and scientific progress that has allowed humans to thrive. 

The second episode of "Oh Wow Science!" talks about medicine: the medical, technological, and scientific progress that has allowed humans to thrive. 

This podcast is made possible by UAF's BBC Unalaska Learning Center.

  This podcast is made possible by UAF's BBC Unalaska Learning Center.

Want To Learn More About The World Around You? Tune In To KUCB's New 'Oh Wow Science' Podcast

By Feb 4, 2021

The Oh Wow Science! podcast is a show for everybody. Its goal is to bring you fun science facts every week that make you wonder, give you food for thought for  the day or maybe create new interests in your life. Each episode will focus on a different theme. Some of the topics will include the latest research on fascinating animals, discoveries of how animals think and feel, the history of science, how it’s shaped our world and resources on how you can learn more.