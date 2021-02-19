'Oh Wow Science!' Episode 3: The Secret Life Of Trees

The "Oh Wow Science!" podcast's goal is to bring you fun science facts every week that make you wonder, give you food for thought for the day or maybe create new interests in your life.

The third episode of "Oh Wow Science!" talks about trees: how they can talk to each other, the oldest trees in the world, why Unalaska doesn't have many trees, and more.

Catch the program on KUCB every Friday at noon, repeating on Saturday at 4 p.m. or on demand by clicking on the link below:

Oh Wow Science Episode 3

This podcast is made possible by UAF's BBC Unalaska Learning Center.