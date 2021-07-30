Novak Djokovic's 'Golden Slam' Dreams Are Crushed With Olympic Semifinal Elimination

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was upset in the men's tennis semifinal by Germany's Alexander Zverev.

The loss means that Djokovic won't be able to complete a "golden slam" — winning all four major tournaments and an Olympic gold medal in a single year. Djokovic had won three majors already going into the Olympics.

Zverev, who is ranked fifth, cried after beating the top-ranked player in the world 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Djokovic will play for the bronze medal instead.

