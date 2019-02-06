No Public Update On USCG Inquiry, As Kelch's Death Remains Under Investigation

By 46 minutes ago

Credit United States Coast Guard

Eleven days after his body was found on the "west side" of Amaknak Island, the U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the death of 19-year-old Ethan Kelch.

The crewman died in Unalaska last week while his vessel, the Cutter Douglas Munro, was in port for repairs.

"It's still under investigation, and we can't provide any comments as of yet," said Lt. Brian Dykens on Wednesday, Feb. 6 from the Coast Guard's public Affairs office in Juneau.

While Dykens couldn't shed any new light on the cause of Kelch's death, he was able to explain the presence of a Coast Guard airplane spotted at the Unalaska airport last week.

"The C-130 was used to bring people in from Kodiak," he said. "You know, support teams. We had a chaplain and counselors who could help the [Douglas Munro] crew after that difficult time. They were able to support them during grieving process, and once the cutter was about to leave port, everyone packed up and headed off on the C-130 again."

Dykens said the Coast Guard Investigative Service is working with local police to determine why Kelch went missing while off-duty the night of Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Virginia man was found unresponsive the next morning and declared dead at the clinic.

Tags: 
News
uscg
CUTTER DOUGLAS MUNRO
U.S. COAST GUARD
PUBLIC SAFETY
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
DPS
Police
INVESTIGATION

Related Content

Death Of Coast Guard Member Sparks Investigation In Unalaska

By Jan 29, 2019
United States Coast Guard

Updated 2/4/19

In Unalaska, the U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the death of a crew member of the Cutter Douglas Munro.

Ethan Kelch, 19, was reported missing on the night of Saturday, Jan. 26, according to Lt. Brian Dykens of Coast Guard Public Affairs.

After a ground and air search, the Virginia man was found unresponsive that Sunday on the "west side of Amaknak Island."

"The Cutter Douglas Munro was in port receiving repairs, and the incident occurred early Sunday morning," said Dykens. 

Shockley Explains Her Resignation: 'I Have Not Been Able To Achieve My Professional Goals'

By Jan 29, 2019
BRIAN WAUGH

At this time last year, Jennifer Shockley was named acting director of Unalaska's Department of Public Safety — and said she'd be interested in the full-time top job as soon as the city moved to fill it.

"I would certainly — at this time — expect that I'd be putting an application in for it," she said in January of 2018. 

Shockley Resigns As Unalaska's Acting Police Chief

By Jan 25, 2019
BRIAN WAUGH

Updated 1/28/19

Unalaska's acting police chief has resigned after more than 18 years with the department.

Jennifer Shockley submitted her letter of resignation Friday after accepting a job in west Africa as an advisor to Liberia's national police.

"I've been pursuing other opportunities for about six months now," she said. "I have felt for a while like it would be good for me to have a change of pace."