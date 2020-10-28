'No Prob-llama, I'm Drug Free': Unalaska Schools Celebrate Red Ribbon Week

By 43 minutes ago

This year, students at both schools are celebrating the Red Ribbon Week by dressing up, participating in quizzes, decorating the school, and attending presentations.
Credit Courtesy of Teri Morris

This week, students and staff at Unalaska's schools are celebrating Red Ribbon Week. School counselor Teri Morris said the national campaign is an effort to educate kids in drug abuse prevention and promote healthy habits. 

"The idea of Red Ribbon Week is to bring awareness to the fact that we do have a drug addiction problem in the United States," explained Morris. "And we're just trying to have a week where we can focus on that and focus on teaching kids about how to keep their bodies healthy and how to stay healthy in general, which is more of what we focus on at the elementary school." 

Morris said she's been involved in organizing Red Ribbon week in Unalaska for 21 years. This year, students at Eagle's View Elementary Achigaalux and Unalaska Junior High and High School are celebrating the event by dressing up, participating in quizzes, decorating the school, and attending presentations.

"This year, we have a door decorating contest," said Morris. "And we have a poster contest, which is sponsored by the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association. And then we have dress up days this week. And we're also doing a quiz every day. [The students] get tips and little pieces of information about drug prevention, and then there will be a quiz that they can complete and submit for prizes." 

Credit Courtesy of Teri Morris

On Monday, Morris said students dressed up in red, on Tuesday they came dressed as a llama or other animal—as this year's theme is "No prob-llama, I'm drug free"—and on Wednesday, students sported their blue and yellow Unalaska gear for Raider Pride Day.

Morris said the administration is still working on some of the prizes for this week's contests.

 

Tags: 
News
UCSD
EAGLE'S VIEW ELEMENTARY ACHIGAALUX
UNALASKA CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Red Ribbon Week
PHYSICAL HEALTH
Drug Prevention

Related Content

Unteaching Social Behaviors: Teachers Grapple With Start Of School Year During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Aug 19, 2020
Maggie Nelson/KUCB

 

Unalaska schools reopened today under the Unalaska City School District's Smart Start 2020 plan. The district is holding a "soft opening" with a limited number of students attending classes for the first three days. 

Unalaska Organizations Battle Mental Health Stigma During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

By Sep 25, 2020
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. And over the past few weeks in Unalaska, organizations like the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association (APIA) and Unalaskans Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence (USAFV), as well as the Qawalangin Tribe, have stepped up to help spread awareness.

USAFV Director M. Lynn Crane said that at the local nonprofit, which provides a number of resources for the community, including crisis intervention, shelter, and legal advocacy—to name a few—mental health is something staff confront and think about daily.

School Board Accepts Remote Learning Service Agreement And Considers Upcoming Holidays Amid Pandemic

By Oct 26, 2020
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The Unalaska City School Board has approved an agreement with local service provider TelAlaska to provide limited remote learning services for students and staff in the district. 