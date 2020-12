The Unalaska City Council voted last night to extend the island's "hunker down" order until mid-January, and also made three changes tightening local health mandates; coastal Alaska lawmakers say they're unhappy with Gov. Dunleavy's proposal to cut more than $2 million from the state ferry system's operating budget; and Museum of the Aleutians Director Dr. Ginny Hatfield talks about the joys of reimagining the island's past through clues left behind on beaches, valleys, and mountains.