The City of Unalaska is considering whether or not to move forward with renovations to the public library after bids for the project came in $3.2 million over the estimated and budgeted amounts; Gov. Mike Dunleavy's proposal for next year's budget would spend a similar amount to the budget he signed this year; and Russia and China stepped up their game in the Arctic this year while the United States is just waking to the strategic power competition in the region.