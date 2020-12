Unalaska has identified traces of COVID-19 in its wastewater; the hope for many cities in the state that are testing their sewage for COVID-19 is that the big picture snapshots of how much virus a community collectively flushes will show trends and better inform public health officials on their pandemic response; and more Alaska Natives have died of COVID-19 in the state than white people, even though they make up just 16 percent of the state's population.