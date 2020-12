The City of Unalaska reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all but one of which is among the crew of the F/T Enterprise; the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine could be in Alaska as soon as next week; and for Museum of the Aleutians Interim Collections Manager Dr. Kale Bruner, many places in Unalaska are inspiring and spark joy, but there is one place in particular that has galvanized some very big questions in her research and stands out to her.