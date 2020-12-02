Newscast: 12/02/20

A hunker down order went into effect on Wednesday at noon, requiring everyone in Unalaska to avoid going into public for the next two weeks; typically, many staff members at Unalaska's schools travel off island during the district's winter vacation, but the COVID-19 pandemic and local quarantine mandates are shaping a unique holiday break for many staff members this year; and on Thursday, KUCB will hold a live interview with Unalaska's Mayor, City Manager, and Clinic Director about actions being taken to protect our community from COVID-19 and updated local mandates.