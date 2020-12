Unalaska's schools have closed and the city has raised the local COVID-19 risk factor to "high" after city officials confirmed two new COVID-19 cases from community spread on Monday; a magnitude-6.4 earthquake hit about 25 miles east of Nikolski Tuesday morning and was felt in Nikolski, Unalaska, and Akutan; and a university student from the Northwest Arctic village of Noorvik was just awarded the Rhodes Scholarship, one of the world's oldest and most prestigious academic awards.