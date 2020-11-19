Newscast: 11/19/20

The Unalaska City School District and the PCR are working together to provide after school programs to aid the social and mental wellbeing of students during the pandemic; despite a disappointing salmon season and continuous ecosystem-wide change in the Bering Sea, recent pink salmon runs across the region have been much larger than ever before; and since late June, Unalaska's Museum of the Aleutians has been publishing a series of Instagram posts about historically and locally significant places on the island.