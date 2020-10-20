Newscast: 10/20/20

Coastal residents scrambled for higher ground on Monday after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake hit near Sand Point just before 1 p.m.; a data nerd in Juneau who likes digging through Alaska's voter rolls found something strange: scores of apparent double votes in the August primaries, and one person who already appeared to have voted twice in the November General Election; and in an effort to bring traditional Alaska Native stories to a modern audience, Koahnic Broadcasting and Rising Indigenous Voices Radio have been putting previously recorded oral culture stories and folk tales to animation.