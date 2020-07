The Unalaska City School District plans to move forward with reopening schools for the upcoming academic year; the number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska continues to soar; and KUCB will hold an interview program this Friday, July 31, with FLOAT Shuttle's Rob McKinney and Dan Kitchens, who are taking the lead in restarting RavnAir Group's scheduled flight service between Anchorage and Unalaska/Dutch Harbor.