There are at least two dozen active cases of COVID-19 in Unalaska, leading city officials to upgrade the community's risk category; the City of St. Paul joined in a lawsuit earlier this month along with the Alaska Federation of Natives, rural power providers and other municipalities to keep the funding for the PCE program; and Sen. Lisa Murkowski says the Interior Department is holding up aerial survey work that would advance a road in the Izembek National Wildlife Refuge.