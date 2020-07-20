Newscast: 07/20/20

More than two-thirds of the crew of a huge factory fishing vessel docked in Dutch Harbor since last week has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Sunday; Alaska continued to see high COVID-19 counts over the weekend including a single-day record on Sunday when 121 cases were reported; and the Bristol Bay Borough has one of the highest nationally-reported rates of COVID-19 infections per capita in the U.S., but the borough hasn't had a single resident case, and there has been no community spread of the virus.