Newscast: 05/13/19

Note: APIA's behavioral health staff is in Unalaska to support grieving students, families, and community members. You can reach providers by calling 359-2743. They're available over the phone, or they'll provide information on how you can make a face-to-face appointment. Additional behavioral health staff are available at APIA's Anchorage office. They can be reached at 222-9764 or 1-844-375-2742. USAFV's 24-hour support line is open for calls at 581-1500.

Unalaska police focus on investigating the car accident that killed two high schoolers Thursday; how Kodiak Island Search and Rescue helped recover the bodies of Karly McDonald, 16, and Kiara Renteria Haist, 18; and a disagreement between the Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy over school funding may be heading towards a constitutional showdown.