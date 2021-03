The Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association has launched a pen pal program for Alaska Native youth and elders in the region; since congregate shelters became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines last month, health care workers and homeless shelter coordinators have been working non-stop to get Anchorage's 3,000-person homeless population vaccinated; and an unusual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ended early Monday morning with a familiar champion.