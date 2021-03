The U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board concluded their formal hearing into the sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose Friday; Starlink, a project by Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, and other initiatives promise to bring fast, affordable broadband to rural Alaska; and forty-six mushers and hundreds of sled dogs took off from Willow Sunday afternoon for the 2021 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.