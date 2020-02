Unalaska's Fire and Public Safety Departments could not determine the cause of Tuesday's avalanche that killed 21-year-old snowmachiner Trey Henning; while the City of Unalaska has agreed to pay about $2 million to settle a longtime legal dispute, it's also moving forward with a new suit aimed at recovering money lost in a phishing scam; and the Raiders will take on King Cove in home and away basketball games this weekend.