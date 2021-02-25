Newscast: 02/25/21

February is Black History Month, and schools, libraries and organizations around the nation often take time to celebrate Black history and to recognize the United States' violent and unjust treatment of Black people; the federal government's monthly allocation of COVID-19 vaccine to Alaska will nearly double in March, rising to a hundred thousand first doses from sixty thousand last month; and more than 20 percent of Alaskans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but some racial groups lag far behind that rate.