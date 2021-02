Trident Seafoods' huge processing plant on the remote Aleutian island of Akutan reopened Friday after a nearly month-long COVID-19 closure; a two-week federal inquiry into the fatal sinking of the F/V Scandies Rose — lost on New Year's Eve 2019 near Kodiak Island — opened Monday in Seattle; and the U.S. Coast Guard's sole heavy icebreaker, Polar Star, recently broke the nation's 40-year winter absence from the Arctic Circle's icy waters while on a 12-week deployment to the Bering Strait region.