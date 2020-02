The state medical examiner has ruled hypothermia as the cause of death of Alexis Magalong – an 18-year-old high school senior who was found dead Saturday near Summer Bay; the City of Unalaska isn't rushing into a geothermal energy agreement with OC/Chena Power; and the U.S. Mint released a $1 coin commemorating the work of Alaska Native leader Elizabeth Peratrovich on Wednesday.