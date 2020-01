The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for five people feared lost after their 130-foot fishing boat sank on New Year's Eve near Sutwik Island, off the Alaska Peninsula; a coastguardsman will face a court martial on murder and other charges in the death of a fellow seaman during a night of drinking in Unalaska; and RavnAir Group continues to be impacted by the cyber-attack on its IT network in December.