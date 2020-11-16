National Security Adviser Says It Looks Like Biden Has Won The Election

National security adviser Robert O'Brien has promised a professional transition "if the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner — and obviously things look that way now."

The remarks, which were made last week, were streamed online Monday by the Soufan Center's Global Security Forum.

President Trump meanwhile has refused to acknowledge the results of the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. He has falsely proclaimed several times on Twitter that he "won the election."

