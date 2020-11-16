'More People May Die': Biden Chides Trump For Blocking Presidential Transition

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday outlined his plan for rehabilitating the U.S. economy, emphasizing the importance of getting control of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As Biden spoke, the shadow of President Trump's refusal to concede was apparent, with the president-elect making clear that he was being kept from information that would be vital to taking over the presidency early next year.

"More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden said on plans for vaccine distribution.

The comments are his most stark to date about the impact a delayed transition could have on his ability to hit the ground running after he takes office.

"They say they have this Warp Speed Program," he continued, referring to the Trump administration's vaccine development and delivery program, Operation Warp Speed. "If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind."

The president-elect did say, as he has been, that his transition is moving along in many other ways, as he meets with different groups, — like corporate and union leaders he brought together today — and works to fill key administration positions.

"I find this more embarrassing for the country than debilitating for my ability to get started," Biden said of Trump.

