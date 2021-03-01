Missing Person, Last Seen Feb. 27

Alert: Missing Person: Josiah Kelly, 26, Male, White, 5'10", 200 lbs. Last seen: Saturday, February 27th.

Unalaska Public Safety seeks your help in locating a possible missing person: Josiah Kelly, 26, Male, White, 5'10", 200 lbs. Last seen: Saturday, February 27th. If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Josiah Kelly, please contact the Department of Public Safety.

