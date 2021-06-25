Miami-Dade Authorities Publicly Identify 1st Victim Of The Condo Tower Collapse

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's Office has publicly identified the first victim in the partial collapse of a condo tower in Surfside, Fla.

Stacie Fang, 54, died at the hospital from blunt force injuries due to the building collapse, the medical examiner's office told NPR.

As of Friday morning, four people had died after the Champlain Towers South complex partially collapsed Thursday. No information is publicly known about the other three confirmed victims.

Another 159 people remain unaccounted for, and rescue crews are continuing to search for any survivors.

