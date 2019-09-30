In Memoriam: Teresa Ann Gurley

Teresa Ann Gurley, age 61, passed away in a tragic car accident in Cedar Creek, Texas, on September 23, 2019.

Teresa was born in Baytown, Texas, on August 29, 1958, to George and Barbara Gurley. She was a retired school teacher who spent her teaching career in Alaska, mostly in remote Dutch Harbor, where she loved beach combing, hiking, and hiding from snow. Her students speak highly of how she cared for them during their pivotal years. Even upon retiring to Texas, Teresa couldn't shake island living and would take refuge in Galveston, or on Padre Island, whenever she could. She was an adventurer and traveled often, spending time in Iceland, France, England, and Ireland, and she planned to celebrate her sixties by visiting all 50 states, starting with a trip to New England in October. She frequently enjoyed painting, reading, and playing games with her grandkids. She enjoyed lots of music and one of her favorites was "My Old Guitar" by John Denver.

Teresa loved and trusted God, leaning into Him when times were rough. It is apparent by the highlights in her Bible, the quotes she hung on her walls and the way she was moved to prayer no matter the time or place, that she was confident God cared for her and those she loved. She wrote recently. “Thank you that you conquered death—I won’t fear it as the end. Thank you for the resurrection; that I too will rise above my suffering. Thank you for carrying the cross, so I can carry mine.”

Whenever Teresa said goodbye she would say, “See you the next time.” The next time is just going to be a little longer than we thought.

Teresa is survived by her parents, George and Barbara Gurley, her brothers and their wives, Mike and Brenda Gurley, Vaughn and Gayla Gurley, and Ken and Tess Gurley, many nieces and nephews, her son and daughter-in-law, Lance and Kendra Sweenhart, her daughter and son-in-law, Vicky and Justin Whisenant, and her five grandchildren, Benjamin, Norman, Cora and Rosalie Whisenant, and Hunter Sweenhart.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockne, Texas.