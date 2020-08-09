In Memoriam: Richard Egan McConnell

Richard was born in Pennsylvania on June 26, 1936 and he passed away in Unalaska on July 30, 2020.

Richard grew up on the East Coast, and spent some of his teenage years in and around New York City. Richard was a veteran of the United States Air Force, joined the U.S. Merchant Marine where he was certified for various seaman duties including QMED, Refrigeration Engineer, Oiler, Deck Engineer, Fireman, Junior Engineer, Electrician, and Machinist. During his years as a Merchant Mariner, he traveled the world and even made a stop in the Port of Dutch Harbor. Richard originally moved to Unalaska to work as a welder. In 1995, he as hired as a crane mechanic and worked on the crane at the City of Unalaska's dock for more than 15 years.

Richard was a resourceful man, and he decided to open his own business installing heating and boiler systems and repairing Toyo stoves. Richard spent more than 38 years living in Unalaska, and he called it his home. Richard's favorite place to have coffee and a good meal was Amelia's Restaurant, where he enjoyed the company of many good friends.

Richard was baptized in the Presbyterian Church, he was a Christian in his faith, and he spent his last few years going to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was hard working, honest, good, kind, and patriotic. He was always willing to donate to veteran charitable causes. Richard liked to study the history of World War II, and was a current subscriber to a magazine on the topic. He also kept his genuine bomber jacket from his time in the Air Force.

Unalaska was a better place to live with Richard here, and we were greatly blessed to have him as a member of the community and as our neighbor.