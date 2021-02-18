In Memoriam: My Loi Ma

May 30, 1964 – February 4, 2020

My Loi Ma unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 in Everett, WA with her husband of 32 years, Luat Tan Nguyen; daughter, Aline Ma Nguyen; and son, Andy Khoa Nguyen at her bedside.

My Loi Ma moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor in the summer of 1986. It was here where she married the love of her life, raised her two children, worked various jobs and started her own businesses: The Little Coffee Hut and Dutch Harbor Restaurant.

Loi loved the island and everybody on it. Her favorite things to do were to hike with her friends, pick blueberries, and cook for everybody. She will always be remembered for her kind and loving heart and her delicious food.