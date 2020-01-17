In Memoriam: Irene 'Honey' McGlashan

Irene ‘Honey’ Marie McGlashan passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 with family by her side. She was born to the late Stepon and Marie Bear on April 27, 1943 in Belkofsky, Alaska.

During her life, she worked as a cook, a paralegal, and for 21 years before retirement as a community health aide. She raised her five children in Akutan, Port Lions, and in Unalaska for the last 45 years.

Irene loved her life, living in the Aleutian Islands. She took much pride in her career as a community health aide. Her adventures of traveling to remote communities and helping patients, friends, and family was a joy for her.

Her favorite pastimes included cooking, baking, making fish pies, picking berries, canning salmon, and making jams and jellies. She also loved to read, do crosswords, listen to oldies music, and drink tea with friends and family. Irene was a loyal devotee of the Unalaska Holy Ascension Cathedral.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, Marie and Stepon Bear; daughters, Justina McGlashan and Sharon McGlashan; sons, David McGlashan and Kenneth McGlashan; and granddaughter, Justina McGlashan Roll. She is survived by her sister, Theckla Hamblin; brother, Boris Bear; daughters, June McGlashan-Shabolin and Katherine Labert; step son, Tom McGlashan Jr.; grandchildren, Nick McGlashan, Melissa McGlashan, Michael Dirks Jr., Lydia Dirks, Keifer Fredericks, Kanesia Price, Carter Price, Tegan Joosse, Cory Merrifield, Cody Merrifield, Catina Shaishnikoff, Blaine Shaishnikoff, and Morgan Marko; and great grandchildren, Elsie Marko, Lennyn Richardson, Asher Richardson, Kane Hammond, Zander Schamp, Talon Marquardt-Merrifield, Ian Merrifield, Hayden McGlashan, Laneah Shaishnikoff, and Keenan ‘Tooks’ Shaishnikoff.

Honey will be missed, but not forgotten. Memory eternal.