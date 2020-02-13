Medical Examiner Rules Hypothermia As Cause Of Magalong's Death

The state medical examiner has ruled hypothermia as the cause of death of Alexis Magalong, an 18-year-old high school senior who was found dead Saturday near Unalaska's Summer Bay.

"All physical evidence and information supports that, for whatever reason Alexis had, she drove out Summer Bay [Road] on Friday, late afternoon/evening, and drove almost all the way to Morris Cove," said Interim Police Chief John Lucking. "That's where her vehicle was found. It was stuck and the tire was shredded, and there'd obviously been efforts to get the vehicle free."

With her car stuck, Lucking said Magalong began walking towards town in a heavy winter storm. Her body was found around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, about a mile and a half from the vehicle, after an overnight search.

"She walked a mile and a half all the way to Summer Bay in slushy, windy, stormy, horrible weather," he said. "At some point, she probably became disoriented and hypothermia took cover. And very sadly, I think she laid down."

Lucking said there is no reason to suspect foul play.

"We talked to some people that saw her going out to Summer Bay," he said. "So we know she was alone in the vehicle when that happened."

Lucking declined to comment on whether alcohol or drugs were involved in Magalong's death, saying it'll be six to eight weeks until he receives the results of a toxicology analysis.

Meanwhile, Magalong's family and friends are mourning her death. Counseling has been available to students and staff during school hours, and this Sunday, the St. Christopher by the Sea Catholic Church is holding an afternoon vigil, which will be followed by a memorial at Summer Bay and a potluck.

As Unalaskans travel along more isolated roads, Lucking reminded drivers to stay safe by carrying an emergency kit with flares, food, and other supplies.

"'Be prepared' is a message that people can't hear enough," said Lucking. "Have a kit. Be ready. Let someone know what you're doing, especially if it involves remote areas of Unalaska. This terrain and this weather are so quick to change and present issues."

For everyone grieving Magalong's death, providers with the Aleutian Pribilof Islands Association said counseling and mental health services are available. Unalaskans can call APIA's help line at 359-2743 to speak with a counselor over the phone or make a face-to-face appointment.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up online to help raise money for Magalong's family and offset burial and memorial costs.