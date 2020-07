Updated 7/21/2020 at 11:15 p.m.

A magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit near the Alaska Peninsula town of Perryville Tuesday night, and was felt in Unalaska.

Unalaska is within the impact area, and a tsunami warning is in effect, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A wave may hit Unalaska at 11:50 p.m. Public Safety advises to evacuate to higher ground.

This is a developing situation.