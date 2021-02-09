Listen Live: Senate Holds Historic 2nd Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate on Tuesday is beginning the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, hinged on the charge that he incited a deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol last month.

The historic second trial comes just a month after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead. Two additional police officers who responded to the scene have died by suicide since.

Democrats and some Republicans have blamed Trump for stoking the crowd and directly endangering hundreds of lawmakers.

Trump's defense is that his remarks ahead of the riot should be protected under the First Amendment and that he should not be tried because he's no longer in office.

