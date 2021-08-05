After 17 seasons with FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi is leaving

It's official: Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi will leave FC Barcelona.

The departure comes less than a month after Messi and Barcelona verbally agreed to a five-year deal, which included a substantial pay cut for Messi. His previous salary was around $32 million.

"Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (in Spanish LaLiga regulations)," FC Barcelona said in a statement. "Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona."

Messi, one of the top players in soccer history, had expressed frustration with the Spanish soccer club last August, when he stated that he wanted to leave Barcelona. The 34-year-old ended his 21-year contract with the club in June and has remained a free agent July 1.

