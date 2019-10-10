Lights and Wallets Out at KUCB Pledge Drive

KUCB broke all previous fundraising records during our fall membership drive, thanks to the generosity of supporters near and far. The event raised over $40,000 during a year when we need local support more than ever due to elimination of state funding.

This year's fundraiser was not only memorable for the community’s tremendous support, but also due to an unexpected and lengthy power outage beginning at 5:08 a.m. on Oct. 4. The event began as scheduled with pajama-clad volunteer Skye Stafford live on the mic at midnight, followed by KUCB staff and board members hosting in the early morning. Then, at 5 a.m., Josh Good jumped on the air with an upbeat tune to start off the morning. Good and cohost Mike Hanson were mere minutes into a two-hour rock block when the studio suddenly went dark. While the city-wide power outage took KUCB off the air, our spirited volunteers kept up the fundraising efforts. Good took to the intersection across from KUCB with a cardboard sign urging early morning commuters to donate. Throughout the morning, community members stopped by to chat and enjoy breakfast and artisnal soda water donated by the Unalaska Brewing Company. At 9 a.m. the power was restored, and the pledge drive was immediately back in full swing.

This year’s event focused on bringing local musicians into the station. The musical acts varied from pianists to kazoo players, and included an hour long set with the seven-piece Shaler Mountain String Band. A KUCB fan favorite was an original tribute to the station performed by two UCSD elementary school teachers.

The donations flowed in steadily throughout the day, but it was one community member’s final $300 donation that helped push past the $32,000 goal with only a few minutes remaining. A week later, we are at $40,000 and counting.

We are very grateful to everyone who donated, at any level. Our list of members includes former KUCB staff and board members, friends and families of our volunteers, and many beloved Unalaska residents, past and present. We’d like to thank each and every one of you.

We’d also like to offer a special thanks to OptimERA WiFi for donating thousands of dollars of wifi cards to

give out as thank you gifts. We’d also like to thank the Unisea Hospitality division who matched the pledges of every Unisea employee who donated, and Alaska Airlines for providing a plane ticket for our membership drawing. Additionally we’d like to thank Safeway for providing a delicious breakfast enjoyed in the dark, and the Gas N’ Go for a much needed hot pizza lunch.

The donations brought in by this event will help us continue to bring you local news, music shows, and community announcements, as well as help us keep KUCB 89.7 FM up and running, along with local repeater service of KSKA and our website.

Tune in to KUCB tomorrow morning from 5:08 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. when last week’s morning DJs will reconvene at the station to make up for the four hours lost due to the power outage. The reboot tomorrow morning will culminate in the drawing for a round-trip Alaska Airlines plane ticket. You can find more photos and video of our pledge drive on KUCB's Facebook page.

