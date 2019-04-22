LifeMed Improves Coverage Of The Aleutians

By 3 hours ago

LifeMed Alaska will maintain a base in Unalaska year round.
Credit Courtesy LifeMed

LifeMed Alaska now provides year round medevac service to the Aleutians.

Previously the air ambulance service operated a seasonal base in Unalaska during commercial fishing seasons and openings.

CEO Russell Edwards said in a statement "given the fact that Dutch Harbor is farther from Anchorage than Chicago is from New York City, decreasing response times during medical emergencies is crucial for patients through the Aleutians and surrounding areas."

In addition to the year round medevac services, LifeMed staff will help medical providers at the Iliuliuk Family and Health Services stabilize critical patients.

