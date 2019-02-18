As Library Renovation Progresses, Architects Shift Focus To Furniture, Other Details

By 7 minutes ago

This design is the latest from architects working on Unalaska's library renovation. They'll be on-island March 6-8 for another round of public input meetings.
Credit ECI Hyer Inc.

The architects behind Unalaska's library renovation are shifting their focus from broad designs to details.  

Brian Meissner, of ECI Hyer Inc., said the City Council's recent endorsement of a larger expansion plan will allow his firm to zero in on the final blueprints.

"A year from now, we'll have a contractor selected and getting ready to build this thing," said Meissner last week. "That's pretty exciting. It's real, and it's close."

So close that Meissner said he's bringing an interior designer and a landscape architect to the next round of public planning meetings, set for March 6-8.

"We'll be looking more inwardly at furnishings and how we make this concept plan work," he said. "And then outwardly: How do we deal with parking? Pedestrian access? We have to figure out where the snow is going to go. [Our focus] is going to be roof forms and furniture and landscape."

Meissner said his team is also working to nail down the final cost estimate, which is currently pegged around $5.2 million.

Funded by the city's capital plan, the project is expected to grow the 20-year-old library by more than 4,000 square feet. That'll include 25 percent more collections space and a new 80-person meeting room.

Unalaskans can check out the latest designs here.

Tags: 
News
library
ECI HYER INC.
CITY COUNCIL
CMMP

Related Content

Council Endorses Larger Expansion For Unalaska's Library

By Feb 13, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Unalaska's public library expansion is going to be even larger than originally planned.

The City Council expressed unanimous support Tuesday for a design that adds about 1,200 square feet and $600-800,000 to the renovation, bringing its total price tag to about $5.2 million.

In Library Survey, Unalaskans Weigh In On Coffee, Self-Checkout, And Quiet Spaces

By Feb 11, 2019
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Quiet areas. Comfy seats. A coffee shop.

These are just a few of the things Unalaskans want from the city's upcoming library renovation, according to survey results released last month.

Librarian Karen Kresh said 174 people responded to the online questionnaire, which was designed to add data and detail to ongoing discussions about how to improve the 20-year-old building.

Community Survey Will Help Shape Library Renovations

By Dec 31, 2018
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

The Unalaska Public Library needs help. As part of the renovation, there’s a community survey looking for your feedback on suggestions.

Starting Final Library Design, Architects Consider Expanding To The North

By Dec 4, 2018
ECI Hyer Inc.

The architects designing Unalaska's library renovation are considering a new option.

Rather than expanding the building south toward the senior center, as initially proposed, they're looking at expanding it to the north.

Principal Architect Brian Meissner — of firm ECI Hyer — proposed the idea last week while updating the community on the project, expected to grow the library by about 3,000 square feet.

Proposed Library Renovation Would Add 3,250 Square Feet

By Dec 1, 2017
Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Designers are closing in on a final concept design for Unalaska’s library renovation, and they’re looking to give readers a lot more room to maneuver.

This week, architect Brian Meissner presented a handful of redesign options to the community and the Unalaska City Council.

His goal is to address the 18-year-old library’s biggest drawback.

“You’re short on great places to read — and places for people to interact for studying or otherwise," said Meissner of ECI Alaska Architecture. "Very short for a library and a population of this size.”