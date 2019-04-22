KUCB Preps For Karaoke Results Show And Auction This Friday On Channel 8 TV

The last two Fridays have marked the rebirth of televised karaoke in Unalaska with KUCB’s latest fundraiser, the 2019 Karaoke Contest. Our spring fundraising goal is $10,000, and so far we've raised nearly $2,000. We are hoping to reach our goal through high bidding at this Friday's auction, as well as cash contributions. As a part of our fundraiser, we will be giving away a system-wide Alaska Airlines plane ticket. Every $25 that you give, whether it's a winning bid on an auction item or a cash contribution, gets you one entry into the drawing. We will draw the winning ticket live on KUCB Radio at 9 AM on Wednesday, May 1st. With funding cuts headed our way, we need local support more than ever and we hope you'll pitch in.

The first karaoke event was held at the Harbor View Bar and Grill on April 12th, and eighteen singers took the stage beginning at 7pm. KUCB board member Carlos Tayag hosted the event, which included a diverse array of songs from Carly Simon to Sir Mix-a-lot to Meatloaf. Most of the participants were from a pool of local talent, who also supported KUCB by bidding on items in the silent auction and donating to the pledge drive. An additional amount of revelry was added when a group of observers dropped by and performed a rousing rendition of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Skye Stafford hosted the second karaoke event last Friday at the Burma Road Chapel. It was an all-ages affair featuring over twenty singers. Performers as young as 9-years-old bravely took the stage and performed live on Channel 8 TV. Additionally, a silent auction took place to the sweet sounds of Radiohead, Katy Perry and Elvis.

The third and final part of KUCB’s spring fundraiser will happen this Friday, April 26th at 7pm. This event will blend the traditional Channel 8 Auction with an American Idol-style results show.

Voting is still open for the winner of the karaoke contest, who will win 20GB of WiFI generously donated by OptimERA. You can watch all of the performances on Channel 8 TV this Monday, Wednesday and Thursday starting at 7pm, and voting will close at the end of the auction this Friday.

You can vote for your favorite singer by clicking here.

KUCB is still accepting donations for auction items and can be reached at 581-1888 or by emailing info@kucb.org.