King Cove Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Anchorage

A King Cove resident has tested positive for COVID-19 in Anchorage. That's according to Eastern Aleutian Tribes, which announced the case on Thursday.

Upon receiving the positive test result, the unnamed individual was immediately placed in isolation, according to the regional tribal healthcare provider.

Because the individual is a resident of the Alaska Peninsula village, the state will report it as a positive case for the Aleutians East Borough. But the person is not in the remote town of around 900 people. To date, King Cove has registered four other confirmed COVID-19 cases from within the community. Two of those were seafood plant workers.

A statement from the healthcare provider said it's working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

How the individual contracted the virus is under investigation, officials said.