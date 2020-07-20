King Cove Confirms First Resident Case Of COVID-19

King Cove has its first resident case of COVID-19, Eastern Aleutian Tribes reported on Monday. This is the third confirmed case in the community of 900 people after two Peter Pan Seafoods workers tested positive last month.

Upon receiving Monday's positive test result, the unnamed individual was placed in isolation, according to the regional tribal healthcare provider which operates the King Cove Medical Clinic.

A statement from the healthcare provider said it's working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

How the individual contracted the virus is under investigation.