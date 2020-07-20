King Cove Confirms First Resident Case Of COVID-19

By 1 minute ago

 

Credit Berett Wilber/KUCB

King Cove has its first resident case of COVID-19, Eastern Aleutian Tribes reported on Monday. This is the third confirmed case in the community of 900 people after two Peter Pan Seafoods workers tested positive last month

Upon receiving Monday's positive test result, the unnamed individual was placed in isolation, according to the regional tribal healthcare provider which operates the King Cove Medical Clinic. 

A statement from the healthcare provider said it's working with city and state officials to ensure precautions are taken to protect anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. 

How the individual contracted the virus is under investigation.

Tags: 
News
covid-19
coronavirus
King cove
alaska peninsula
public health
EASTERN ALEUTIAN TRIBES

Related Content

COVID-19 Outbreak On American Seafoods Vessel Docked In Dutch Harbor Grows To 85

By & 19 hours ago
Hope McKenney/KUCB

 

 

The number of positive COVID-19 cases among crew members on the American Triumph grew by 79 Sunday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases on the American Seafoods trawler to 85. 

The Seattle-based vessel — which has an onboard processing plant and holds a crew of 119 people — arrived in Unalaska/Dutch Harbor on Thursday, with seven crew members reporting symptoms consistent with COVID-19. 

King Cove Sees Second Local Case Of COVID-19 In Seafood Industry Worker

By Jun 17, 2020
Berett Wilber/KUCB

 

King Cove officials have reported a second local case of COVID-19, after announcing the city's first June 8.

This is the second case in a seafood worker in the Alaska Peninsula village.

The Peter Pan Seafoods employee was immediately isolated and placed in quarantine in company facilities after receiving a positive test result, according to Paul Mueller, CEO of Eastern Aleutian Tribes, the regional tribal healthcare provider.

Cold Bay Confirms First Local Cases Of COVID-19

By Jun 23, 2020
City of Cold Bay

Cold Bay has confirmed its first local cases of COVID-19. Two individuals tested positive for the virus Monday in the village near the tip of the Alaska Peninsula. 

Upon receiving the positive test results, the individuals were immediately isolated, according to a statement from Eastern Aleutians Tribes, the regional tribal health-care provider. 

Cold Bay city officials said in a statement they're working closely with local and state health officials to protect anyone who may have been in close contact with the sick individuals.