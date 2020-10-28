Joe Biden Votes Early In Wilmington, Del.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, joined the nearly 75 million voters who have cast their ballots early.

The former vice president voted at the Carvel State Office Building in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., after delivering remarks about protecting the Affordable Care Act.

After voting, Biden spoke to reporters about his plans on health care, saying he thinks he'll be able to work with Republicans.

"I do have a proposal that relates to how we can improve the Affordable Care Act beyond what it was before, which Barack [Obama] and I wanted to do at the time to add a public option, allowing people to keep their private insurance, if that's what they want to do, making it more affordable to get a better plan," Biden said.

President Trump voted early on Saturday at a library in Florida's Palm Beach County.

TRUMP VOTES: President Trump voted in person in West Palm Beach, Florida today. On the way out, a reporter asked who he voted for. The president responded: "I voted for a guy named Trump" #8NN #YLEH pic.twitter.com/Sb7iTqecer — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) October 24, 2020

He told reporters he "voted for a guy named Trump."

According to the U.S. Elections Project, a turnout-tracking database run by University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, voters have already cast more than 54% of the total votes counted in the 2016 election.

